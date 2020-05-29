Guitarist Bob Kulik, Producer of Triple H’s Theme Song, Passes Away

Music producer Bob Kulik, who played guitar on a several KISS albums and produced Triple H’s theme song “The Game,” has passed away. Kuilk’s brother Bruce, himself a musician who was part of KISS and is a member of Grand Funk Railroad, announced on Facebook earlier that Bob his bother had passed. He was 70 years old.

Kulik was a longtime veteran of the music industry and very nearly found a spot in KISS during the band’s formation. Kulik reportedly auditioned for lead guitar and deeply impressed everyone, but lost out the spot to Ace Frehley who auditioned immediately after him. Kulilk would go on to have a lengthy career that included being performing on several KISS albums, as well as two W.A.S.P. albums.

In addition to his lengthy session career, Kulik was a producer for several tracks and that’s where his WWE connection comes in. He played guitar and produced “The Game,” which Triple H used during the McMahon-Helmsley Era.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Kulik.