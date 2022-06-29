wrestling / News
Gunn Club & Max Caster Challenge Danhausen To Trios’ Match For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
The Gunn Club are seeking revenge against Danhausen for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, challenging him to a trios match on tonight’s show. As noted earlier, the Gunn Club and Acclaimed were none too happy about Danhausen distracting the Gunn Club with an “Ass Boys” entrance theme at the PPV, and they promised to “take care” of the matter.
In a video posted by the AEW Twitter account, Austin and Colten Gunn challenged Danhausen to get two partners and face them and Caster on tonight’s show. YOu can see that video below:
The #GunnClub is tired of being embarrassed by @DanhausenAD, so @theaustingunn & @coltengunn have issued a challenge for Danhausen and any two partners to face them and @PlatinumMax LIVE on the #BLOODandGUTS edition of #AEWDynamite
TONIGHT @ 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT
on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/y4adzkxxge
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 29, 2022
