Gunn Club & Max Caster Challenge Danhausen To Trios’ Match For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

The Gunn Club are seeking revenge against Danhausen for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, challenging him to a trios match on tonight’s show. As noted earlier, the Gunn Club and Acclaimed were none too happy about Danhausen distracting the Gunn Club with an “Ass Boys” entrance theme at the PPV, and they promised to “take care” of the matter.

In a video posted by the AEW Twitter account, Austin and Colten Gunn challenged Danhausen to get two partners and face them and Caster on tonight’s show. YOu can see that video below: