wrestling / News

AEW News: The Gunns Officially Join Bullet Club Gold, FTR & CM Punk Get Challenged, Shawn Spears Has Eyes on TNT Title

July 1, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

– During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, The Gunns were officially added to Bullet Club Gold, joining Jay White and Juice Robinson.

– During that same segment, Jay White called out CM Punk, and then he and Juice Robinson also challenged FTR to a tag team title match. Punk said that he was busy in the Owen Hart Cup and if Jay White wanted his belt, he should buy himself a replica like MJF did. FTR, however, were open to putting their titles on the line.

– Later on in the night, Shawn Spears approached TNT Champion Luchasaurus and seemed to challenge him to a title match, but Christian reiterated he was not handing out open challenges.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Bullet Club, CM Punk, FTR, Shawn Spears, The Gunns, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading