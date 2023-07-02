AEW News: The Gunns Officially Join Bullet Club Gold, FTR & CM Punk Get Challenged, Shawn Spears Has Eyes on TNT Title

– During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, The Gunns were officially added to Bullet Club Gold, joining Jay White and Juice Robinson.

The Bang Bang Gang is in FULL FORCE with The Golden Gunns in Bullet Club Gold. Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@JayWhiteNZ | @theaustingunn | @coltengunn | #JuiceRobinson pic.twitter.com/oXuouaFcxM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 2, 2023

– During that same segment, Jay White called out CM Punk, and then he and Juice Robinson also challenged FTR to a tag team title match. Punk said that he was busy in the Owen Hart Cup and if Jay White wanted his belt, he should buy himself a replica like MJF did. FTR, however, were open to putting their titles on the line.

– Later on in the night, Shawn Spears approached TNT Champion Luchasaurus and seemed to challenge him to a title match, but Christian reiterated he was not handing out open challenges.