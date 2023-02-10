Gunther Sets 21st Century Record For WWE Intercontinental Title Reigns

Gunther’s reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion has hit a record for the 21st century. WWE announced on Instagram on Thursday that the Smackdown star’s run as champion is officially the longest of the 21st century to date.

Gunther has been Intercontinental Champion for 245 days, making his reign the longest since The Rock’s 264-day reign that started in December of 1997. If he can make it to WrestleMania 39 on April 1st, he will have been champion for 295 days which would be the fifth-longest of all-time and the longest since the The Honky Tonk Man’s all-time record reign of 454 days that lasted from June 1987 to August of 1988.