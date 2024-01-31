Gunther Hits 600 Days As WWE Intercontinental Champion

Gunther has hit a new milestone as WWE Intercontinental Champion. As noted earlier, the Imperium leader hit 599 days as champion on Tuesday after defending the title against Kofi Kingston on Raw. No surprises happened today, and he has now hit the 600-day mark.

Gunther won the championship on the June 10th, 2022 episode of WWE Smackdown, defeating Ricochet. He has the longest Intercontinental Championship reign in history.