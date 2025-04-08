– World Heavyweight Champion Gunther appeared on today’s Raw Recap show to address his excitement level against Jey Uso heading into WrestleMania 41. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Gunther on not feeling pressure for WrestleMania: “I never had an issue with fitting in those situations. I always knew what I’m capable of. I always knew where I belonged, so it was never a question for me that I would end up in those positions.”

On if he’s excited for WrestleMania: Even though this year it’s not the scenario I wanted to be in, I have an opponent that’s overreaching by a mile, that is not on my level, and that’s what I’m carrying around with me right now, and going into that, if you ask me, am I excited? I don’t know. I don’t think there’s much excitement to that. I think there’s mostly… I’m a professional. I’m a professional wrestler. I’m the World Heavyweight Champion. There’s a duty to fulfill, and I’m going to do that.”

On measuring his excitement level: “I think my personal feelings, it’s too intimate of a question to answer, I think. I’m here to fulfill my duties as World Heavyweight Champion. That’s what I’m doing right now.”

The countdown begins with less than two weeks to go until WrestleMania 41. Gunther defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. The premium live event is scheduled for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.