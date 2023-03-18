wrestling / News

Gunther Becomes Longest-Reigning Intercontinental Champion Since Honky Tonk Man

March 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Gunther has passed another person in terms of WWE Intercontinental Championship reigns and is now the longest-reigning champion since the Honky Tonk Man’s legendary reign. As Fightful notes, the Imperium leader hit 281 days as Champion, passing Mr. Perfect’s 280-day reign as champion from November 1990 to August 1991.

Gunther now stands as the fourth-longest single run with the championship and the longest since Honky Tonk Man’s record 454-day reign that ran in 1987 and 1988. He is four days from surpassing Greg Valentine’s 285-day reign in 1984 and 1985, with Randy Savage at #2 with a 414-day reign from February 1986 to his loss to Ricky Steamboat at WrestleMania III.

Gunther will defend his title against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus at WrestleMania 39.

