Gunther Believes Seth Rollins Is a Better Matchup for Him Than Roman Reigns

November 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Gunther WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent interview with Under the Ring, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther expressed his opinion on why he thinks World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins would make for a better matchup with him than WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On the next step for his career being the world title: “Obviously, there’s room to grow, and whenever the time comes that I lose the title — and the time will come, because nothing lasts forever — that’s obviously the next logical step, I feel like. There’s a lot of room to grow into.”

Gunther on why a match with Seth Rollins would work better: “Those two guys, yeah, I think it’s very different. I feel like, style-wise, a match with Seth would match better with me. But also, I think, being in the ring with Roman are completely new challenges. I think I’m more similar to Roman than I am to Seth as a wrestler, but yeah,” Gunther concluded. “Both would be fantastic match-ups, and the challenger would be happy to take on.”

Tonight, Gunther is scheduled to defend his title against The Miz at WWE Survivor Series. Seth Rollins is competing in a WarGames match as part of Team Cody Rhodes vs. The Judgment Day. The event is being held at Rosemont’s Allstate Arena. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.

