Gunther Says Breaking Honky Tonk Man’s IC Title Record Would Be a ‘Great Accomplishment’

Gunther is about 80 days from breaking the Honky Tonk Man’s record for longest Intercontinental Title reign, and he recently weighed in on the possibility. The Imperium leader has been champion for 371 days, with Honky Tonk Man’s record at 454 days. Gunther spoke with Rick Ucchino on Cincy 3:60 and was asked what breaking the record would mean to him.

“It would be, obviously, a great accomplishment and maybe the biggest accomplishment of my career, to that date,” he said (per Fightful). “But also, there’s still some time to go, and I try to focus on what’s right in front of me and make the best out of that situation. I don’t try to get caught up in the future with what ifs and what could happen, even though it’s not that far away.”

Gunther concluded, “I think once it’s all said and done, I’ll be able to lean back and enjoy it a little bit. It would be very rewarding and a big accomplishment.”