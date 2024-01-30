Gunther Comments On Win Over Kofi Kingston On WWE Raw

Gunther picked up a win over Kofi Kingston on last night’s WWE Raw, and he commented on the win after the match. The WWE Intercontinental Champion retained his title against Kingston on last night’s episode, and he posted a video to Twitter where he talked about the win and put Kofi over for the effort.

“Listen to this,” Gunther began (per Fightful). “Kofi fought hard, Kofi fought with courage. Only issue is, nobody’s perfect, but I’m damn close.”

He concluded, “I will forever be the greatest and longest-reigning Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion of all time.”

Gunther’s Intercontinental Ttle reign is the longest in WWE history at 599 days and counting.