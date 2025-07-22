Gunther Confronts CM Punk In WWE Raw Opening Segment

CM Punk opened up this week’s WWE Raw and found himself confronted by his SummerSlam opponent in Gunther. Punk kicked off Monday’s show with a promo talking about his quest to become World Champion, something that he got a step closer to by earning the shot against Gunther at SummerSlam. Punk gave Gunther his props as a wrestler and said that he isn’t promising to win but would leave it all in the ring and is the Best in the World.

Gunther then came down and said that he wasn’t there to create any drama, noting that he and Punk both wanted the same thing: money and championships. Gunther acknowledged that they both have big egos, but that his is based on results while Punk’s is based on what the people think. He said that he will make Punk wish he never got into a wrestling ring and that he’ll choke him out, ensuring Punk never be champion or truly the Best in the World.