wrestling / News
Gunther Confronts Jey Uso On WWE Raw Ahead Of Title Match In Two Weeks
Jey Uso will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther in a couple of weeks, and Gunther had words for the champion on this week’s show. Uso appeared in the ring on Monday’s episode and was confronted by Gunther, who congratulated Uso for defending his title against Logan Paul at Saturday Night’s Main Event.
Gunther said that Uso is trying hard and has great qualities for a human being but bad qualities for a champion. Gunther said he only cares about himself and doesn’t think Uso is smart enough to be champion, noting that he will take care of the situation when he gets the title back on Raw.
Uso then said that he was tired of everyone saying his days are numbered and that he’s not overlooking Gunther. He vowed to make Gunther tap out again.
Will it be a TWO-TIME TAP OUT?!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/DExJo7dMmR
— WWE (@WWE) May 27, 2025