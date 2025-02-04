Gunther Confronts Jey Uso On WWE Raw, Tells Uso Not to Choose Him At WrestleMania

Gunther had advice for Jey Uso on WWE Raw: pick someone else to face at WrestleMania. Monday night’s show opened with Uso coming out to address on his Royal Rumble win. Uso thanked the fans for their “You Deserve It!” chants and talked about how he hadn’t been confident in his singles chances when he started the run. Uso became emotional and thanked the fans once again, this time for carrying him to where he is as a Royal Rumble winner.

Gunther then came out to the ring and congratulated Uso, but added he’s disappointed in the notion of facing Uso at WrestleMania. He noted that he refuses to do so because beating Uso again adds nothing to his accomplishments. He said that if Uso chooses him, he will make his life a living hell.

Uso said he was tired of people telling him what he can and can’t be, and said he’ll speak with Cody Rhodes on Smackdown but will be leaving WrestleMania as a champion either way.