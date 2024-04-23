wrestling / News
Gunther Declares He Will Be Part of 2024 King Of The Ring Tournament
April 22, 2024 | Posted by
Gunther has declared himself for the 2024 King Of The Ring tournament on WWE Raw. The Imperium leader announced on Monday’s show he will be part of the tournament, which takes place at the King and Queen of the Ring PPV.
King and Queen of the Ring takes Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 25th and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.
Former Intercontinental Champion @Gunther_AUT has his sights set on becoming King of the Ring!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/H1xoYoIewb
— WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2024
