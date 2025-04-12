Gunther Says He Didn’t Have a Perfect WrestleMania Opponent In Mind

Gunther says that he wasn’t locked in on the notion of a particular WrestleMania opponent. The World Heavyweight Champion is set to defend his title against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41, and he spoke on The Ariel Helwani Show about how he didn’t have an ideal choice in his mind for who he would defend his title against.

“I didn’t really nail it down, to be honest,” Gunther said (per Fightful). “We have so many guys when it comes to in-ring that are super exciting to have a match with,” he said. “As a wrestler, you always want to make the next step. My hopes were like, can I mix it up with somebody like Punk, maybe Seth, maybe Roman? Is there a chance for that? Even Cena. It didn’t work out, but I think we’re in a situation where, in the company, so many things changed in a very short time and there is a whole new excitement about the company and it’s a big opportunity for guys who are new into the place like me or somebody like Jey who has been around forever and now finally have a chance to do something on his own.”

He continued, “There’s been a lot of guys I’ve had matches with. It’s like the perfect breeding ground for us to have all the attention on us and leave a mark,” he continued. “At the end of the day, I feel everybody can stand out when they’re in the ring with somebody that is super established and a made figure. Somebody like Roman. If we can make a difference together and set a new standard of what to expect from us going forward when it comes to different things, it’s the perfect opportunity for that and a challenge, somewhat, too. It’s a high-pressure situation, but I feel that’s when I thrive. The high-pressure situations are sink or swim, and I’m glad with how everything worked out.”

Gunther will battle Uso at next weekend’s two-night event.