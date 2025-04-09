wrestling / News
Gunther Discusses His Conversation With The Undertaker on WWE LFG
– World Heavyweight Champion Gunther appeared on this week’s Raw Recap show and spoke about his discussion with The Undertaker on a recent episode of WWE LFG. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
“Well there’s no adrenaline rush with that. I’ve been teaching and coaching people in professional wrestling since Idon’t know how long. Must be more than 10 years now and I know my experience in that, and I know what I’m looking for in people, and I think in that regard, I have more experience than Taker has himself. I don’t think he coached or trained a lot of people, and it was my job that day to point out things I see, and that’s what I did.”
Gunther defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. The premium live event is scheduled for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.
More Trending Stories
- More On Backstage Reaction To Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton Smackdown Promo
- Bret Hart Recalls Faking Argument With Steve Austin To Avoid Punishment For WrestleMania 13 Blood
- Ric Flair Addresses Controversial Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton Segment, Why He’s Not Appearing at WrestleMania 41
- Matt Hardy Weighs In on Bret Hart’s Comments About AEW Wrestlers