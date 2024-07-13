– During a recent interview with Gorilla Position, WWE Superstar Gunther discussed Ludwig Kaiser having a run in singles competition and discussed the status of Imperium even though they aren’t being seen on TV together right now. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Gunther on Ludwig Kaiser’s singles run: “Oh, very. To me, it’s no surprise because I always saw that in him. I think what that took was that he saw that himself in himself. I think that was the biggest step for him, and now he has the chance to do his own thing and go out there and make a name for himself, just for his own. I’m very pleased to be able to witness it first-hand. I think he’s just getting started, and the next years are going to be very exciting, when it comes to the things he’s gonna do.”

On if this means that Imperium is finished: “I mean, it’s a duo right now. I think it’s important now that he does things on his own. Obviously, we’ll always have the bond and always stick together when it’s necessary. That won’t change. But that also doesn’t mean we always have to be seen together every minute on television. I think everybody’s aware that there’s a connection, and there’s no reason to assume that it’s not there anymore, but I’ve always been big about handling my matches myself, without wanting or needing help, and he’s gonna do the same now. I think that’s a very good experience to make, and it’s a very good path to follow. If things get dangerous or difficult for me, we always know we can rely on each other.”