Gunther Discusses a Potential Matchup Against John Cena

– During a recent interview with The Masked Man Show, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther discussed a potential matchup with WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena during his retirement tour. He stated the following on the topic (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Yeah, like if the opportunity would be there would be great. I think he’s very busy with what he’s doing now. Maybe towards the end of the year if he finds his old self or something, if that’s going to happen this year, I don’t know. I think it will be a very exciting matchup. One of the purest babyfaces there are and yeah, I would love the scenario of like me being me and the struggling, pure babyface John Cena.”

John Cena is currently the reigning WWE Undisputed Champion, as he ends to retire as champion in his effort to “ruin wrestling.” Cena also recently confirmed that he’ll be holding his retirement match later in December. Cena is next scheduled to defend his title against Cody Rhodes in a WrestleMania rematch at WWE SummerSlam 2025 next month.

As for Gunther, he’ll be defending his title against Goldberg this weekend at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12. This is being advertised as Goldberg’s final match. The event will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georiga. It will be broadcast live on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.