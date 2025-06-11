GUNTHER Doesn’t Care Who Challenges Him Next For WWE World Heavyweight Title

In an interview with RAW Recap (via Wrestling Inc), GUNTHER spoke about winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on Monday’s episode of RAW and who might be his next opponent. GUNTHER ended the reign of Jey Uso, who previously beat him for the belt at Wrestlemania.

The champion said: “I’m not the one to look at people and be like, who’s my next challenger? Who care less? I’m the one that holds that prize that everybody desires. So it’s up to everybody else to knock on my door and prove themselves. And yes, Seth Rollins has got the Money In The Bank briefcase, good for him. When I was champion the last time, he was nowhere to be seen. So let’s see if he feels a little bit more confident now as the briefcase holder with his set of new friends … And just in general, everybody else, I’m not intimidated by anyone. I’m not afraid of anyone. I’m not afraid or intimidated by any high pressure situation. That’s what I work my whole life for, to be in this dominant position.“