GUNTHER Explains Why He Doesn’t Focus On His Past Independent Work

In an interview with Fightful, GUNTHER said that he doesn’t like to look back on his past independent work and prefers to stay focused on the present. GUNTHER made a name for himself as WALTER on the independent scene before getting hired to WWE NXT UK in 2019.

He said: “It’s crazy, right. Everything happens so fast. I for myself, I honestly gotta say I don’t feel very different to how I felt during that time professionally. I go out there and do what I do that night to the best of my abilities. Thankfully, I’m a position where that’s what people like to see. I think, like I said, I go step by step. What happened is behind me. What’s in front of me, that’s tomorrow. I’m gonna focus on today. I’m not a person that reminisces a lot about the past or dreams about the future. I try to stay focused on the moment and get the most out of it. But at some point, I think once it’s all said and done with my career or there’s a break or something like that, I’m gonna take time and re-enjoy a lot of those.“