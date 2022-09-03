Gunther Doesn’t Get Frustrated When Fans Chant ‘WALTER’ At Him

Gunther may not be WALTER anymore, but he doesn’t get bothered when people chant his old ring name at him during matches. The WWE Intercontinental Champion spoke with Gorilla Position ahead of his match at WWE Clash at the Castle and weighed in on those fans who can’t quite let go of his old name.

“No, it won’t frustrate me,” Gunther said regarding the possibility of it happening at the PPV. “In a wrestler’s career it’s pretty normal that your name changes at some point when you go through certain stages, especially with a company like WWE. WALTER is my real name, so I own it. And I totally understand that a company like WWE has an interest to basically own their brands a little bit. So I was up for it and yeah. I’m not bothered by it at all. I think, so many people need to move on from it a little bit.”

Gunther defends the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus at Clash of the Castle on Saturday.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Gorilla Position with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.