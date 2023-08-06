– During a recent interview with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge ahead of last night’s WWE SummerSlam, reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther was asked about a potential segment involving WWE Hall of Famer The Honky Tonk Man if he breaks his record as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all Time.

Gunther on if a segment with Honky Tonk Man is in order if he breaks his record: “No, I don’t think so. I think he had his time, he’s still got the record — it’s not broken, we will see what happens. I think I operate on a different level than him when it comes to what we do in the ring. I think my presentation’s very different, and also how I carry myself. I think it would just not be a good fit. I don’t think anybody would benefit from that.”

Gunther has held the title for 421 days. He’s just a few weeks away from surpassing The Honky Tonk Man’s record as champion at 454 days. At last night’s WWE SummerSlam, the leader of Imperium defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the title.