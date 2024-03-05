Gunther on Dominik Mysterio’s WWE Raw Performance: ‘Good Effort’

– In a post on social media, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther commended Dominik Mysterio on his effort in taking chops from him during their match last night on WWE Raw. Gunther noted, “Good effort,” which you can view below.

Gunther won the match with Mysterio via submission. As noted, there will be a Gauntlet Match on next week’s Raw. The match will feature Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed vs. JD McDonagh. The winner will go on to face Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40.