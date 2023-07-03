Various News: GUNTHER Wants To Know When He’s Fighting Drew McIntyre, Jesse Ventura Set For Autograph Signing, New PPV Featuring Andre the Giant and Others

– As previously reported, Drew McIntyre returned to WWE at Money in the Bank and confronted Intercontinental champion GUNTHER. In a post on Twitter, GUNTHER asked when the two will have their fight.

– Stonecutter Media has announced a new PPV featuring Andre the Giant and Abdullah the Butcher.

WRESTLING ICONS: ANDRE THE GIANT & ABDULLAH THE BUTCHER IN JULY ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!

The Eighth Wonder of the World and the Madman from Sudan fought against each other in some of the most titanic clashes in professional wrestling. Their matches were legendary for their sheer power and violence. And now you can see these classic bouts on WRESTLING ICONS!

Every month you can see a new show focused on the greatest wrestling stars of all time on WRESTLING ICONS, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to ANDRE THE GIANT & ABDULLAH THE BUTCHER, be sure to check out JERRY LAWLER: DALLAS TEXAS SHOWDOWN, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order WRESTLING ICONS on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.

– Jesse Ventura is set for a virtual signing with Highspots Auctions on Thursday. You can find more information here.