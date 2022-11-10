Gunther Says Early Survivor Series Elimination Made Him More Popular With Fans

Gunther was part of Team NXT for the three-way Survivor Series brand battle and was the first person eliminated after just three minutes in the ring. Speaking with Steve Fall forTen Count, the Intercontinental Champion talked about how he is fine with it because it made the fans get even more behind him. You can check out the highlights below:

On his early elimination in the match: “Yeah, that’s just how things go sometimes. There’s not much you can say, there was a decision that was made and you go along with it, try to make the best out of it. But I don’t know, I don’t think it was negative. Just hearing the crowd reactions, and also the reactions I when I came, when I started doing my bit in that match, and then getting eliminated early, I think that did something to me.”

On how that moment ultimately helped him become even more popular: “I think whenever, when you have a fan base or something like that and especially in wrestling, something happens to you that they think is not right for you, they’re gonna be very vocal about it and going to be very loud about it. So I think uh it added to my popularity in that sense I would say, because a lot of people spoke about it. So I think no harm was done and everybody needs to be able to take a humbling experience here and there. So I’m totally fine with it.”

