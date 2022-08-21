Gunther Says He Enjoyed Working Empty Arena Matches in NXT UK

The pandemic led to a lot of empty arena shows in WWE and beyond, and Gunther says he enjoyed the experience. The WWE Intercontinental Champion recently spoke with Keith Whittier for a new interview and weighed in on the shows that took place in front of no audience due to COVID restrictions, noting that his style worked well in the unique environment.

“I enjoyed those events we had in empty arenas [in NXT UK],” he told Whitter (per Wrestling Inc). “Our shows happened in an empty building … For the style I have, a very physical style in the ring, I think I benefited from it a lot too. But to finally be back in an arena with an audience and have that feeling back is definitely the preferred choice.”

Gunther has since come over to the US of course, where he had a brief run in NXT before landing on Smackdown where he won the IC Championship.