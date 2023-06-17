GUNTHER Enjoyed Wrestling Kevin Owens, Why He Thinks People Reacted To It

In an interview with WrestlingNewsCo (via Fightful), GUNTHER spoke about his match with Kevin Owens on a recent episode of WWE RAW and why he thinks fans reacted to it. He also noted that he personally enjoyed wrestling Owens.

He said: “He seems to have some temper issues for some reason,” says Gunther on Kevin Owens. “I don’t know exactly what’s going on there. Overall, though, to get in the ring and have a singles match with him was really good. I think the energy he brings to the ring is a very good match for the energy I bring to the ring. It’s a very good contrast. I think if you visually look at us, people can really relate with someone standing up to a bully and not taking anything from him. I think that’s why people connected with that match and story in a very authentic way. Besides all of that, he’s been here for so long and has achieved a lot of great things. I really enjoyed being in the ring with him. He’s very intense. Very physical, as well. I like when my matches are — I’m not a believer that matches need to be crisp and beautiful all the time. The best matches are quite scrappy, if that makes sense? If it’s not beautiful, if it’s intense and brutal and very physical, I think that’s what people can relate to the most. I think that’s why we got the reaction to it we got.