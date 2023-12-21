wrestling / News
Gunther Enjoys the Challenge of Working With The Miz
– During the Busted Open Radio Holiday Party, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther spoke about how his program with The Miz has benefitted his WWE career. Gunther stated the following (via Fightful):
“The promo I had with Miz was fantastic for myself. I enjoy being in the ring with guys that have a similar style of me, but I even more enjoy the challenge of being with somebody that is completely different, and Miz is a polar opposite to what I am. The guy has been in the company for 20 years, he’s an absolute pro. I feel like maybe aside from the thing I did at the beginning with Sheamus, the program I had with Miz is the thing that’s benefited me the most so far.”
