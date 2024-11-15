Gunther Explains His Struggle Dealing With His Losses

– During a recent interview with Johnjay & Rich: After Words, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther spoke about Damian Priest’s comments to him last Monday on WWE Raw. Priest said that Gunther is losing his vibe since he became champion.

Gunther said that the few times that he does lose can be a struggle for him to deal with. Gunther stated(via Fightful), “I don’t know if he can relate because he loses a little bit more than I do, I never really lose. When I lose, sometimes it can be a struggle. It happens to the best, obviously. That’s my struggle and I have to figure it out. If he wants to use that against me, I don’t blame him. If I’m at my best, he can’t lace my boots.”

Gunther and Priest will face off again for the World Heavyweight Championship later this month at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 30 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.