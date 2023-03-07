wrestling / News
Gunther Explains Why a Matchup With Brock Lesnar ‘Has to Happen’
March 7, 2023 | Posted by
– During a recent interview on The Ringer Wrestling Show, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther discussed how a match between him and Brock Lesnar “has to happen at some point. He stated the following on a potential Lesnar matchup (via WrestlingInc.com):
“Brock is the one that has to happen at some point. I think I made him my personal biggest obstacle. The [Royal Rumble] was literally the first time I met him. [It was] brief, but that moment that we had in the Rumble was great because that was all I needed out of it. It was basically like a real-life confirmation that the audience is up for that. They want to see it.”
More Trending Stories
- Sammy Guevara on His Relationship with AEW Roster Backstage, Getting Fans Back On His Side
- Tony Khan Addresses MJF Throwing Water At Kid During AEW Revolution
- Jake Roberts’ Ex-Wife Reveals Reconciliation With Roberts
- More Backstage Notes From WWE SmackDown, Plans for The Bloodline Angles, Update on Tegan Nox Angle