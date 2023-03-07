Gunther Explains Why a Matchup With Brock Lesnar ‘Has to Happen’

– During a recent interview on The Ringer Wrestling Show, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther discussed how a match between him and Brock Lesnar “has to happen at some point. He stated the following on a potential Lesnar matchup (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Brock is the one that has to happen at some point. I think I made him my personal biggest obstacle. The [Royal Rumble] was literally the first time I met him. [It was] brief, but that moment that we had in the Rumble was great because that was all I needed out of it. It was basically like a real-life confirmation that the audience is up for that. They want to see it.”