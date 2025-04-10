Gunther Explains Why He Doesn’t Think About Living in the Past

– World Heavyweight Champion Gunther appeared on this week’s Raw Recap show and was asked about his Intercontinental Title bout at WrestleMania 39, where he defended the belt against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat bout. According to Gunther, he doesn’t like to live in the past. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Gunther on how he doesn’t live in the past: “You know… You guys might not understand that, you are two pundits sitting in a studio. I’m the one that is out here week by week that carries his body out there to the entertainment of the audience. If I live in the past, if I think about the past, if I think about those big moments back then, I’m never going to progress forward.”

On thinking about WrestleMania 41: “We are a little bit more than a week away from WrestleMania. There’s a lot of weight on my shoulders right now. That’s where my focus is. I don’t want to reminisce about the past. I did what I did. I’m always going to stand for what I did. But that’s it. I’m looking forward to fulfilling my duty as the World Heavyweight Champion.”

Gunther defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. The premium live event is scheduled for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.