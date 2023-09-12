Gunther Thinks He’d Be A Favorite For A Royal Rumble Win Leading To WrestleMania

In a recent Wresslinews interview, WWE’s Gunther evaluated his chances at the world title (via Fightful). Gunther cited his tenacious performance at the most recent Royal Rumble and thinks it would be a reasonable next step after his long possession of the Intercontinental Championship. You can find a highlight from Gunther and watch the full interview below.

On a possible challenge for the world title: “Yeah, I mean, that’s the natural progression from now on, I think. But we will see where it goes. I’m the Intercontinental Champion. I’m not planning on losing the title. We’ll see. Rumble’s in a few months. If I’m in there, I think I’m one of the favorites. That would lead to WrestleMania. We’ll have to see.”