wrestling / News
Gunther Thinks He’d Be A Favorite For A Royal Rumble Win Leading To WrestleMania
September 12, 2023 | Posted by
In a recent Wresslinews interview, WWE’s Gunther evaluated his chances at the world title (via Fightful). Gunther cited his tenacious performance at the most recent Royal Rumble and thinks it would be a reasonable next step after his long possession of the Intercontinental Championship. You can find a highlight from Gunther and watch the full interview below.
On a possible challenge for the world title: “Yeah, I mean, that’s the natural progression from now on, I think. But we will see where it goes. I’m the Intercontinental Champion. I’m not planning on losing the title. We’ll see. Rumble’s in a few months. If I’m in there, I think I’m one of the favorites. That would lead to WrestleMania. We’ll have to see.”
More Trending Stories
- Mandy Rose Teases She Might ‘Be a Free Agent Soon’
- Eric Bischoff Breaks Down CM Punk’s Options After AEW Release, Potential WWE Return
- Rhyno Recalls Seeing Issues In The Dying Days Of ECW, Joining WWE In 2001
- Kayden Carter in Swimsuit, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos