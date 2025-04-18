Gunther Says He Flourishes In High Pressure Situations, Talks Feud With Jey Uso

Gunther will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso on night one of WrestleMania, and he says it’s exactly the kind of high pressure spot he enjoys. The WWE star spoke with PWInsider for a new interview ahead of the match and you can see highlights below:

On the pressure of a match like WrestleMania: “I need those high-responsibility positions. That’s when I flourish. That’s what I enjoy doing.”

On maintaining his style and persona in WWE: “I’ve never really changed. I do what I do, and I do it my way. That’s what they wanted, and that’s what’s worked. I don’t overthink it. I go with my gut—and it’s always worked out.”

On Jey Uso’s connection to audiences: “Jey got very popular with the whole ‘Yeet’ stuff. Maybe he got carried away with it—maybe he got too comfortable. He needed someone to remind him what this is really about… In wrestling, when you have a big match coming up, this business gives you the freedom to be a pain in the ass toward your opponent. I take full advantage of that.”

On wanting to extend his run as World Heavyweight Champion: “I’ve walked into WrestleMania with a title, and I’ve walked out without it. It’s bittersweet. Nobody loses on purpose. Some people brag about being a ten-time champion—but that just means you lost it ten times too. I take pride in holding onto a title and leaving a lasting impression.”