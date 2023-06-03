GUNTHER Found Out Royal Rumble Plans On The Day of The Event

In an interview with My Love Letter to Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), GUNTHER revealed that he found out about the plans for him at the Royal Rumble on the day of the event. The Intercontinental Champion entered the match at #1 and made it to the end, getting eliminated by #30 and winner Cody Rhodes.

He said: “I got the heads up the day or two that I might be busy that day, but then I found out on the day. I wasn’t even focused on the time, like how much time am I going to spend there. I was busy with having all my stuff down, more or less.”

Rhea Ripley previously said she found out about plans for her Royal Rumble win only days before.