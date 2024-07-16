– During a recent interview with The Gorilla Position, WWE Superstar Gunther discussed facing Damian Priest at SummerSlam. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Gunther on facing Damian Priest: “I am [pleased]. I heard people were like, ‘Why is Seth [Rollins] not involved, why is Drew not involved, why is Punk not involved? On the other hand, it’s the same people that would complain that there are no new stars built, there are no opportunities for other people than the usual ones. I feel, going into the match with Priest at maybe the second or third biggest PLE in the company, it’s just a testament for management right now, how it’s important to them to feature new faces in those big roles and those big situations, and now it’s up to both of us to step up to it and fulfill the expectations or even over-fulfill them, exceed them.”

On Priest being a bigger challenge for him: “So I’m very happy that it happens that way. From the point of view as a performer, it’s maybe an even bigger challenge than being in the ring with somebody like Seth or Punk or Drew, who’s already a household name. I feel like Priest and I, we’re both on our individual ways of becoming household names, and I’m looking forward to that challenge.”

At WWE SummerSlam 2024, Gunther will challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 3 at the Cleveland Browsn Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.