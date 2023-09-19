wrestling / News
Gunther Was Happy to See Chad Gable’s Daughter Cry After Intercontinental Title Match On WWE Raw
September 18, 2023 | Posted by
Gunther made Chad Gable’s daughter cry when he beat Gable to retain the WWE Intercontinental Title on Raw, and he was happy to see it. Gunther recently spoke with Sportskeeda for a new interview and talked about the match, which Gunther won to clinch the record for the longest IC Title reign. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
On Gable’s daughter being seen crying after the match: “I felt great. I won, right? So I’m good. I enjoy a little bit of heartbreak at the end. So I was happy to see that.”
On becoming the record holder for longest Intercontinental Title reign: “It’s a great accomplishment, but I’m gonna use that to build my legacy more on top of that. [I’m] just getting started.”
