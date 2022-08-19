Gunther Has Been Happy With His Time In WWE, Says He Has Creative Freedom

In an interview with Witty Whittier (via Fightful), Gunther said that he has been happy with his run in the WWE so far, and spoke about having freedom to be himself. Here are highlights:

On enjoying his WWE run so far: “It’s been very good so far. I signed with the company in 2019 for NXT UK. I can’t complain. It’s been really good. Basically, from the person I’ve been before on the Independents, I’m still myself. I’ve always been treated with respect and always had the freedom to be myself, more or less. That’s the case still, to this day.”

On the empty arena shows: “I enjoyed those events in the empty arenas. During the time, I was in NXT UK, it was at least a year, maybe more. Our shows happened in an empty building. I liked the atmosphere, it was different. For the style I have, a very physical style in the ring, I think I benefited from it a lot. To be back in an arena with an audience and to have that feeling back is definitely the preferred choice. I’m glad it’s back to normal. We do a lot of live shows and I get to wrestle in front of different people in different cities and countries. I always enjoyed wrestling as a live experience compared to a TV experience. That’s when our sport is in its purest form, at a live event.”