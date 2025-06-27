Gunther Has ‘Disgust’ For Money in the Bank Concept & Cash-In

Gunther is not a fan of Money in the Bank, expressing his “disgust” for the concept. The World Heavyweight Champion was asked during an appearance on The Masked Man Show about the potential for Seth Rollins to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase in for a title shot on him.

“So, first of all, I wanna express my disgust for the Money in the Bank briefcase,” Gunther said (per Fightful). “Whatever you call it — stipulation or — I remember back then when some of those big cash-in moments happened and some of those guys won a big title for the first time in their career and it’s because they run out with a briefcase and there’s an already beaten opponent who’s just, yeah… lay on top of him for three seconds.”

He continued, “I don’t know. I never found that very gratifying. So that’s never something I was interested in participating (in). As of right now, I don’t know. Maybe there’s a little bit of honor left in Seth Rollins to not use it like that. But yeah, I’m not too worried about it to be honest… It’s a shortcut. When you win something big, you wanna earn it. I don’t know. Never found (it) gratifying.”

Gunther will defend his title against Goldberg at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12th.