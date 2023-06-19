GUNTHER Has No Interest In Combining His and Seth Rollins’ Titles

In an interview with Ten Count (via Fightful), GUNTHER said that he’s not interested in combining his WWE Intercontinental title with the World Heavyweight title. That is currently held by Seth Rollins and was introduced earlier this year.

He said: “If I’m still the Intercontinental Champion, which I’m planning to be, I do not think so actually,” Gunther said when asked if he’d be interested in facing Seth Rollins. “The new World Heavyweight Championship just got introduced, so I think there is no interest by anyone to merge that again with another title, which [a match between the two] kind of automatically would do. I think we’re in two different divisions right now when it comes to that, but down the line, everything is possible, I would say”