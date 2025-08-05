Gunther Announced As Indefinitely Out Due To Injury On WWE Raw

Gunther is set to miss some time, as he’s out of action due to injury as announced on WWE Raw. It was announced by Michael Cole on Monday night’s show that Gunther, who lost the World Heavyweight Title to CM Punk at WWE SummerSlam night one, was out of action indefinitely due to his injury.

During the SummerSlam match, Punk tripped Gunther on the announce table and he fell face first onto the table, bleeding after he got to his feet.

It was reported on Sunday that Gunther was set to undergo surgery for a nose injury.