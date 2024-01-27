wrestling / News
GUNTHER Calls WWE Intercontinental Title Run A ‘Great Achievement’
January 27, 2024 | Posted by
In an interview with Fightful, GUNTHER commented on his record-setting WWE Intercontinental title reign, which he called a ‘great achievement’. The Imperium leader will take part in tonight’s Royal Rumble event and has declared for the titular match.
He said: “It’s a part of the job. It’s a great accomplishment. Whenever I get asked about it, it’s not the time to celebrate now. It’s going to be later. I’m stuck in a tunnel a little bit and stay focused. Overall, it’s been great for my career and it’s a great achievement.“
More Trending Stories
- Possible Spoilers on Talents Backstage at WWE Royal Rumble 2024
- Latest Betting Odds On Statistics, Surprise Appearances at WWE Royal Rumble
- Rumor Killer on Two Possible Royal Rumble Surprises, Confirmation of Another (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Note on Possible Surprises Planned For WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)