GUNTHER Calls WWE Intercontinental Title Run A ‘Great Achievement’

In an interview with Fightful, GUNTHER commented on his record-setting WWE Intercontinental title reign, which he called a ‘great achievement’. The Imperium leader will take part in tonight’s Royal Rumble event and has declared for the titular match.

He said: “It’s a part of the job. It’s a great accomplishment. Whenever I get asked about it, it’s not the time to celebrate now. It’s going to be later. I’m stuck in a tunnel a little bit and stay focused. Overall, it’s been great for my career and it’s a great achievement.“