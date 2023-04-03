wrestling / News
Gunther Retains Intercontinental Title In Triple Threat Brawl At WrestleMania 39 (Clips)
Gunther survived a stiff challenge from both Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to retain his Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39. The Imperium leader defeated Sheamus and McIntyre in the chop-heavy match to keep his title reign going, powerboming Sheamus onto McIntyre and then powerboming McIntyre for good measure before scoring the pin on the latter.
Gunther’s Intercontinental Title reign now stands at 297 days, having won the title from Ricochet on the June 10th, 2022 episode of Smackdown. His reign is the third-longest of all-time and the longest since Honky Tonk Man’s record-setting reign of 454 days in 1987 and 1988.
Our live, ongoing coverage of Night Two is here.
These #WrestleMania CHOPS are absolutely brutal! 😲😲😲 pic.twitter.com/OCOZyC4uBh
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2023
THIS IS AWE-SOME!!! 👏👏 👏👏👏#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ClJlhM2v1e
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2023
Brutal chops at #WrestleMania
🎥 @WWEpic.twitter.com/ce6Fr298b0
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 3, 2023
What a match! 🤯@WWESheamus #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/O0C7ysOz3g
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 3, 2023
Welcome to BANGER-Mania!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/c7jedoI0UO
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2023