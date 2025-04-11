Gunther Isn’t Disappointed That He’s Not Main Eventing WrestleMania 41

Gunther says he isn’t worried about the fact that his match won’t main event WrestleMania 41. Gunther is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at the PPV, and he was asked on The Ariel Helwani Show if he was disappointed that their match won’t serve as one of the main events.

“No, I’m not,” Gunther said (per Fightful). “There are two main event spots, some people argue there are only one and that’s night two. At the end of the day, those are big achievements, but that’s nothing I want to stress about. In the long-term, later on, when I finish my career and I am able to be financially set up and take care of my family. I did all of this doing the thing I always wanted to do. I don’t think, if I never main event WrestleMania, it’s going to make a difference about how proud or happy I’ll be about my career.”

He continued, “That’s a mental challenge for us, the wrestlers. You want to do all those things naturally. You want to achieve this and do that, but it’s also important to put things into perspective and ground yourself a little bit. If you always look for what’s next, ‘I want more,’ it’s an endless game. Where is the end? I’d rather be focused on what I’m doing at the moment and put all my effort there. Put my focus on that and try to make it the best thing possible. That’s when really good stuff happens. I can’t control it anyway. I do my best and I will do my best anyway. It doesn’t matter where I would be on the card. I will do my best.”

The main events for WrestleMania 41 will be Cm Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins on night one and John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes on night two.