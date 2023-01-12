Gunther Isn’t Focused On WWE Sale Rumors, Comments On Stephanie McMahon’s Exit

In an interview with the Dallas Morning News, GUNTHER spoke about the news that WWE is hoping to facilitate a sale soon, which resulted in debukned rumors they actually were sold earlier this week. Here are highlights:

On the WWE sale rumors: “I mean, rumors are rumors. And at the end of the day, I’m not the CEO. I’m a wrestler. So, I focus on what I do in the ring and leave the business to the people that do business.”

On Stephanie McMahon resigning: “To be fair, I only had very brief interactions with her. She’s always been very nice and very lovely. And yeah, I’m happy for her that she’s going to be able now to take time off and enjoy time with her family. And yeah, I think you should be happy for anyone who’s in a position to do that. All the best to her.”