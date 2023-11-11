Gunther On How Ivar & The Miz Compare As Opponents

Gunther is set to defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against The Miz, and he recently talked about how Miz compares with Ivar, who he pinned for the title shot, as opponents. Miz won a Fatal Four-Way match on Raw to earn the title show by pinning Ivar, and Gunther weighed in on the both of them on WWE’s The Bump. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Ivar as an opponent: “[Miz & Ivar are] two completely different competitors. Ivar … could be a very dangerous opponent for me, because he brings the size. He might be a little heavier than I am, and he brings the agility as well.”

On Miz: “[The Miz’s] wrestling skills are very [minimal], I think. That’s why he’s not as much of a danger to me [as] Ivar would be. But he brings another upside. … He’s able to tear me apart on the microphone. That has a psychological effect on people that are weaker-minded than I am.”