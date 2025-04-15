Gunther & Jey Uso Deliver Final Messages To Each Other On WWE Raw

Gunther and Jey Uso delivered their final thoughts ahead of their WrestleMania match on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw Gunther and Uso cut separate promos before they faced off for the World Heavyweight Championship at this weekend’s big PPV.

Gunther opened up the show and said that he’s the greatest gift WWE has ever received and that Uso was full of crap about not being afraid anymore, noting that he’s been a champion for 80% of the time he’s been in WWE and that he wants Uso to walk into WrestleMania with confidence, so that Gunther can put him down for the fourth time. GUnther noted that he was in full control when he bloodied Jimmy Uso and loved it, and that he looks forward to calling his mother next week and telling her how fun it was to beat Uso.

Uso appeared later in the show and says he’s crashing out, but he’s locked in for everyone else. He said that he realized listening to Gunther’s promo that the champion was afraid and vowed to beat him on Saturday.