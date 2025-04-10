In an interview with The Ariel Helwani Show (via Fightful), GUNTHER said that he’s happy with his Wrestlemania program and said Jey Uso as an opponent ‘makes sense’ to him.

When asked if he was happy with the build so far, he said: “I am, yes, especially the last two weeks were very important. I am happy, but it was a challenge because it was like a ten week build. To really find something that excites you for ten weeks in a row is hard, especially with all the other stuff going on. I think we managed it very well. The last two weeks, we got it on route to where it’s supposed to be. It’s always a little like, what I want myself, what I see as the best idea, it doesn’t always happen. It’s not the nature of how the business works, and then you have to be mature enough to realize it’s not every week. There is always a better idea for something and at the end of the day, it’s not about my personal taste and what I would like. It’s about what’s best for the product at this point overall. In that regard, I think we managed it very well and going into Mania we’ve set the tone very well.”

When asked if he was surprised that Uso won the Royal Rumble, Gunther added: “Yes, I was actually. At the end with Cena, but looking back at it, Cena is on his last run and that’s how you want to use him. Put him in the ring with somebody that is on his way up or is red hot in the moment. I was surprised. I didn’t think Jey would be my ideal opponent for WrestleMania because we are very different, but rethinking, it makes a lot of sense. In WWE right now, I’m the perfect counterpart to everybody who is on his way up and red hot and wants to achieve a certain something. I’m a good party pooper when it comes to that. At the end, I was happy he won. He deserved it. I’m glad we started a program now.”