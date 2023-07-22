Gunther Weighs In On Legacy Of Intercontinental Title, Wanting to Elevate It

Gunther is in the middle of a legendary WWE Intercontinental Championship reign, and he recently talked about the legacy of the title and more. The Imperium leader spoke with Contralona for a new interview and talked about his run, which at current count is just 48 days from breaking Honky Tonk Man’s record for length. You can see the highlights below:

On the legacy of the Intercontinental Championship: “It is very important obviously. I take great pride in doing it. It might be to the title legacy but also building my own legacy. It’s been a big responsibility so far but also a great experience, I am really enjoying it and I put all my effort into that, all the energy that I have. So far, like I said It’s been a great ride, let’s see how far we can go with it”.

On wanting to return prestige to the title: “I want to be the guy that raises the bar of how serious our sports gets taken to a highest possible level, and I think that with Intercontinental Championship, I will be able to raise the bar again, as it was down for a while, but I’ve always done that with title runs outside WWE or even in NXT UK,” GUNTHER explained. “I care about this sport a lot, I think I care about it more than most of the colleagues out there and that’s what I want to deliver in the ring. I would say that I am almost a very selfless guy because all my energy goes into keeping the standards of this sport up and everybody benefits from them.”