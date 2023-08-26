GUNTHER Reflects on His Loss To Chad Gable From WWE RAW

GUNTHER suffered his first solo defeat on the main roster on Monday’s episode of RAW, a countout loss to Chad Gable. In an interview with Jeff Snyder (via Fightful), the Intercontinental champion weighed in on the match.

He said: “I’m definitely taking pride in my title reign. Ever since I came to the main roster, it didn’t take too long until I got my hands on the Intercontinental Championship. Since then, I can leave my own mark and legacy on the title and in the same process, building my own legacy. I’ve been doing it my way, the way I’ve always expressed myself in the ring, I’m still doing that and that’s something I’m very proud of, obviously. Wins and losses in wrestling are something different than in other sports, but in my situation, it’s very important to win because I plan to stay Intercontinental Champion.”