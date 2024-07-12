Gunther Says It Made Sense That He’s Not Appeared Much on WWE TV Lately

Gunther doesn’t mind that he hasn’t been appearing that much on WWE TV over the last several weeks, noting that it “makes sense” at the moment. Gunther was an irregular presence on TV after his win at WWE King & Queen of the Ring, where he earned a WWE SummerSlam match against Cody Rhodes. He spoke with Gorilla Position and explained why the decision works for him.

“Overall, I’m a big fan of less is more,” Gunther said (per Fightful). “I think it’s a rule that applies in most occasions in life. I think in general, it makes sense right now. After I won the King of the Ring, it was clear I will be challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.”

He continued, “To be fair, there was not really a need to be involved that much before Money in the Bank. I had the luxury of leaning back for a few weeks and just looking at the things that happened and looking at all the drama that went on with the Judgment Day and Seth being back and all the chaos with Punk and Drew. It was amusing to watch, I have to say, and I enjoyed it.”

Gunther will face Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.